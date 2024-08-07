"Fiasco" in Paris
“Total failure!” Gold favorite under heavy fire
It was the big surprise on Tuesday evening in Paris: Norway's athletics star Jakob Ingebrigtsen came away empty-handed from the Olympic Games in Paris. Now the 23-year-old, who was the top favorite for gold, is being heavily criticized.
Mega disappointment for Jakob Ingebrigtsen! He only finished fourth in the 1500 m. "Fiasco", headlined the daily newspaper Verdens Gang in bold letters. There is talk of a "total failure" by the wonder runner. After the "biggest shock in modern Norwegian Olympic history", the frustration in Ingebrigtsen's home country is obviously huge.
Overtaken on the home straight
Ingebrigtsen, who had run the fourth fastest time in history after his European record of 3:26.73 minutes last month, wanted to do the same as Britain's Sebastian Coe, who is now the only other double Olympic champion in the 1500m. However, the 23-year-old, who had started the race aggressively and took the lead on the first lap, was overtaken by his three rivals on the home straight.
Hocker triumphs
The US American Cole Hocker triumphed in a new Olympic record (3:27.65 minutes) ahead of the British world champion Josh Kerr (+0.14) and Yared Nuguse (USA/+0.15).
"They outsmarted me"
"My team always says: 'Whoever has a big mouth and is the one to beat has everything to lose in competitions'. Today Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse and Josh Kerr outsmarted me," wrote a disappointed Ingebrigtsen via Instagram. "They were 'the best' when it really mattered. And I want to congratulate them all on a great performance!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.