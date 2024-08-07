“Total failure!” Gold favorite under heavy fire

Overtaken on the home straight

Ingebrigtsen, who had run the fourth fastest time in history after his European record of 3:26.73 minutes last month, wanted to do the same as Britain's Sebastian Coe, who is now the only other double Olympic champion in the 1500m. However, the 23-year-old, who had started the race aggressively and took the lead on the first lap, was overtaken by his three rivals on the home straight.