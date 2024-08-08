WK Tirol does the math:
“Pool pot” only covers half of losses
Following the presentation of the pool study, political parties and institutions see many unanswered questions, especially with regard to financing. The Chamber of Commerce calculated that only half of the annual loss of the indoor pools could be covered by the subsidy mentioned by the state.
On Wednesday, the WK was pleased "that Tyrolean swimming pool operators will have a say in important decisions in future thanks to the establishment of a pool advisory board", said chairman Ulrich Mayerhofer. The advisory board should ensure a fair distribution of funds.
As reported, the state, tourism and municipalities are providing 15 million euros per year, initially until 2029. This means that the average amount of funding per year is around 250,000 euros per indoor pool - not even half of the annual deficit that newly built pools also produce.
We are delighted to be part of this advisory board and to be working together on a forward-looking solution for Tyrolean pools, but hope that the pool advisory board will be able to make adjustments and clarify the model.
Ulrich Mayerhofer, Obmann Bäderbetriebe
"An important first step"
"75 million euros for Tyrol's pools is an important first step," emphasizes the FPÖ. Many mistakes have been made, especially with children: Almost a generation of non-swimmers had been produced. Local communities have been left in the lurch financially for years.
"Many questions remain unanswered"
"Minimum goal achieved, but many questions remain unanswered," is the assessment of Liste Fritz. A mere announcement of an advisory board is unacceptable, as LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) has had plenty of time.
Tourism rejects the idea
While the association of municipalities has signaled its agreement to the requested 2.5 million euros as a subsidy for the pool, the umbrella organization of the 34 tourism associations is opposed to mandatory co-financing. They are already making considerable contributions, emphasized VTT board member Benjamin Kneisl.
The Tyrolean Green Party already sees another wave of closures looming over the Tyrolean swimming pools.
