New home for torture dog

It was an almost unimaginable sight that was revealed to the emergency services in a house in Ansfelden on September 1, 2023. In the basement of the old building, 44 severely emaciated dogs were vegetating in massively filthy and far too small cages in complete darkness. Even the animal welfare organizations that had been alerted - who had already witnessed a great deal of suffering - were horrified by the conditions. The seriously ill and traumatized 44 dogs and 24 chickens were taken in by animal lovers. Tierparadies Schabenreith took in seven dogs and the chickens.