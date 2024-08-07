Rescued from a dungeon
New home for torture dog
"Simsalabim" was one of countless animals rescued from her dungeon in Ansfelden. The four-legged friend was nursed back to health and has been with a lovely couple since the weekend. "She now has paradise on earth with us," say the two new owners happily.
It was an almost unimaginable sight that was revealed to the emergency services in a house in Ansfelden on September 1, 2023. In the basement of the old building, 44 severely emaciated dogs were vegetating in massively filthy and far too small cages in complete darkness. Even the animal welfare organizations that had been alerted - who had already witnessed a great deal of suffering - were horrified by the conditions. The seriously ill and traumatized 44 dogs and 24 chickens were taken in by animal lovers. Tierparadies Schabenreith took in seven dogs and the chickens.
Second dog to be rehomed
"They were more dead than alive. It was a miracle that they survived at all. We took on extra staff and the dogs are now cuddly soft," says Harald Hofner, shelter manager at Tierparadies Schabenreith. In mid-November last year, dog "Tartuffel" was successfully rehomed with a loving family. Now the female dog "Simsalabim", or "Simsi" for short, has also found a new home.
We have taken intensive care of the dogs. It is a miracle that they survived, now they are soft and cuddly.
Harald Hofner, Tierparadies Schabenreith
Huge joy
"The joy is immense. She has paradise on earth with us. Simsi is a real gem, she's happy about everything," beamed the new owners - a couple from Upper Austria, who are well aware of her terrible history. "Experience with dogs like this is very important. Unfortunately, this breed of dog often appeals to unstable people - from the drug or red light scene, for example - so you have to be damn careful," says Hofner.
"Secured their place on the couch immediately"
However, "Simsi" and her new owners had instant chemistry. "There was sympathy on both sides from the very first moment," say the experienced owners. The three to four-year-old dog has been in her new home since Saturday and has settled in quickly.
"She immediately secured her place on the couch and already knows exactly where the fridge is in our house," says the new "lady" with a wink. According to Hofner, the other dogs from the torture cellar are also ready for a new and loving home.
