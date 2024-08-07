Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rescued from a dungeon

New home for torture dog

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 18:00

"Simsalabim" was one of countless animals rescued from her dungeon in Ansfelden. The four-legged friend was nursed back to health and has been with a lovely couple since the weekend. "She now has paradise on earth with us," say the two new owners happily.

comment0 Kommentare

It was an almost unimaginable sight that was revealed to the emergency services in a house in Ansfelden on September 1, 2023. In the basement of the old building, 44 severely emaciated dogs were vegetating in massively filthy and far too small cages in complete darkness. Even the animal welfare organizations that had been alerted - who had already witnessed a great deal of suffering - were horrified by the conditions. The seriously ill and traumatized 44 dogs and 24 chickens were taken in by animal lovers. Tierparadies Schabenreith took in seven dogs and the chickens.

Second dog to be rehomed
"They were more dead than alive. It was a miracle that they survived at all. We took on extra staff and the dogs are now cuddly soft," says Harald Hofner, shelter manager at Tierparadies Schabenreith. In mid-November last year, dog "Tartuffel" was successfully rehomed with a loving family. Now the female dog "Simsalabim", or "Simsi" for short, has also found a new home.

Zitat Icon

We have taken intensive care of the dogs. It is a miracle that they survived, now they are soft and cuddly.

Harald Hofner, Tierparadies Schabenreith

Huge joy
"The joy is immense. She has paradise on earth with us. Simsi is a real gem, she's happy about everything," beamed the new owners - a couple from Upper Austria, who are well aware of her terrible history. "Experience with dogs like this is very important. Unfortunately, this breed of dog often appeals to unstable people - from the drug or red light scene, for example - so you have to be damn careful," says Hofner.

The animals had to live in these terrible conditions. (Bild: Tierparadies Schabenreith|Hofner)
The animals had to live in these terrible conditions.
(Bild: Tierparadies Schabenreith|Hofner)

"Secured their place on the couch immediately"
However, "Simsi" and her new owners had instant chemistry. "There was sympathy on both sides from the very first moment," say the experienced owners. The three to four-year-old dog has been in her new home since Saturday and has settled in quickly.

"She immediately secured her place on the couch and already knows exactly where the fridge is in our house," says the new "lady" with a wink. According to Hofner, the other dogs from the torture cellar are also ready for a new and loving home.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf