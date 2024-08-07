How to ruin your future as a teenager

"He felt the prison evil"

So what to do in the free time that begins after getting up at 3 pm? The best thing to do is to threaten to kill any passers-by in Eisenstadt if they are not prepared to hand over their money, jackets or shoes voluntarily. So it's on the nose! Bruises and abrasions on the robbed victims were the result. The main defendant, 15, who, according to his lawyer, has been "feeling the pain of imprisonment for two months", is said to have played the hardest with society. He was also present when the trio beat up other young people - for example, because the other person was the new boyfriend of an ex.