Robbery and fights

How to ruin your future as a teenager

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 16:00

Three school dropouts, aged 14, 15 and 16, were out and about as robbers and thugs in Eisenstadt. The "half kids", according to their lawyer, had to answer to the regional court and got away with black eyes.

comment0 Kommentare

Speaking of the Olympic Games in Paris: in boxing, the three half-portions could easily compete at flyweight - they are estimated to weigh no more than 150 kilos between them. Nevertheless, the slender youngsters are not lacking in punching power.

All three are school dropouts. All three have no income. All three have no assets. All three appear in the police computer. The chairwoman of the panel of lay assessors wanted to know why they didn't bother with their education. The answers, in unison, sound like they were agreed: "I was too lazy."

"He felt the prison evil"
So what to do in the free time that begins after getting up at 3 pm? The best thing to do is to threaten to kill any passers-by in Eisenstadt if they are not prepared to hand over their money, jackets or shoes voluntarily. So it's on the nose! Bruises and abrasions on the robbed victims were the result. The main defendant, 15, who, according to his lawyer, has been "feeling the pain of imprisonment for two months", is said to have played the hardest with society. He was also present when the trio beat up other young people - for example, because the other person was the new boyfriend of an ex.

Under-convict allowed to go home
So what should be done with "these half kids" from northern Burgenland, who, according to the victims' advocate, "should be taught a lesson so that they don't slip completely into crime"? The U-prisoner received two months unconditional plus eight months conditional imprisonment. He was allowed to go home. The accomplices got off with fines.

The father of the main defendant, who appeared barefoot at the Eisenstadt Regional Court, also took note of the decision. Did his boy just want to steal the shoes for his own sake?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
