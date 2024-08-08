Allocation Vorarlberg
Who has a heart for our four-legged friends?
The animal corner presents the protégés of the week from the animal shelter in Vorarlberg: The three Degu girls Goldie, Brownie & Jumpy (1) would like to move. The animals love to move and therefore need a lot of space.
Sparky the German Shepherd (4) is a great sporty companion who still has a lot to learn. Due to his breed, he is very agile, alert and sometimes a little over-excited. He is an open-minded dog who would like to attend dog school with his owners. He still needs to learn to be more relaxed around other dogs. He is not so good with cats. He would chase them. Sparky can also be left alone for a few hours.
Bitch Isra (5) has not had much experience so far and is therefore unsure in new situations. This lovely dog has not yet got to know so much in her life and is therefore unsure in new situations. However, she is very open. We are looking for people who will give her security and show her the world.
We are looking for people for Wilhelm (2) who are familiar with the behavior of a guard dog and can respond to it. Wilhelm is a great dog who enjoys being with his people and looking after his territory. So that he can do this, it would be nice if he had a home with a fenced-in property. He is friendly with people he already knows, but is skeptical of new canine acquaintances at first due to his breed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.