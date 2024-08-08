Vorteilswelt
Allocation Vorarlberg

Who has a heart for our four-legged friends?

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 16:34

The animal corner presents the protégés of the week from the animal shelter in Vorarlberg: The three Degu girls Goldie, Brownie & Jumpy (1) would like to move. The animals love to move and therefore need a lot of space.  

The pretty German shepherd Sparky
The pretty German shepherd Sparky
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Sparky the German Shepherd (4) is a great sporty companion who still has a lot to learn. Due to his breed, he is very agile, alert and sometimes a little over-excited. He is an open-minded dog who would like to attend dog school with his owners. He still needs to learn to be more relaxed around other dogs. He is not so good with cats. He would chase them. Sparky can also be left alone for a few hours. 

Bitch Isra has a cuddly nature.
Bitch Isra has a cuddly nature.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Bitch Isra (5) has not had much experience so far and is therefore unsure in new situations. This lovely dog has not yet got to know so much in her life and is therefore unsure in new situations. However, she is very open. We are looking for people who will give her security and show her the world.

The sweet mongrel Wilhelm
The sweet mongrel Wilhelm
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

We are looking for people for Wilhelm (2) who are familiar with the behavior of a guard dog and can respond to it. Wilhelm is a great dog who enjoys being with his people and looking after his territory. So that he can do this, it would be nice if he had a home with a fenced-in property. He is friendly with people he already knows, but is skeptical of new canine acquaintances at first due to his breed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

