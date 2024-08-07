Vorteilswelt
AK service tip

What to do if there are suddenly defects on vacation

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 17:38

Vacation at last! The anticipation is great, but the disappointment is all the greater when you are confronted with construction site noise, insects in the room or other shortcomings in the accommodation.

It is necessary to inform the tour operator's representative on site or by e-mail about the defects and obtain confirmation. The tour operator must have the opportunity to make improvements. All defects should also be documented with photos or videos, and the name and address of fellow travelers can be noted as evidence.

For the period in which the defects have not been rectified, a price reduction can be requested by registered letter to the tour operator upon return. The "Vienna List", which lists the most common travel defects and thus provides a guide to the amount of the price reduction, is helpful here. For example: a dirty pool can result in a price reduction of between 10 and 20 percent - based on the total price of the trip.

You should not be satisfied with vouchers in the event of vacation defects; a price reduction must be paid in cash by the tour operator.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

