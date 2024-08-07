AK service tip
What to do if there are suddenly defects on vacation
Vacation at last! The anticipation is great, but the disappointment is all the greater when you are confronted with construction site noise, insects in the room or other shortcomings in the accommodation.
It is necessary to inform the tour operator's representative on site or by e-mail about the defects and obtain confirmation. The tour operator must have the opportunity to make improvements. All defects should also be documented with photos or videos, and the name and address of fellow travelers can be noted as evidence.
For the period in which the defects have not been rectified, a price reduction can be requested by registered letter to the tour operator upon return. The "Vienna List", which lists the most common travel defects and thus provides a guide to the amount of the price reduction, is helpful here. For example: a dirty pool can result in a price reduction of between 10 and 20 percent - based on the total price of the trip.
You should not be satisfied with vouchers in the event of vacation defects; a price reduction must be paid in cash by the tour operator.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.