Anna Ermakova covers her way through pop history

"Something stupid" with Florian Silbereisen

There are 15 songs on the album, including a duet with pop singer Florian Silbereisen. With him, she follows in the footsteps of Frank and Nancy Sinatra, Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman and sings "Somethin' Stupid". Other classics such as "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Venus" are also included. "It's a variation of different things and sounds from different time periods and genres. Male performers, female performers - it doesn't matter. We have everything," says the 24-year-old, describing her album, which means a lot to her.