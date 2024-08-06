Multi-talent makes her debut
Anna Ermakova covers her way through pop history
For many years, Anna Ermakova was first and foremost "the daughter of". A spitting image of her father Boris Becker, many probably saw the tennis idol first. That has increasingly changed. Now her first music album is being released.
The now 24-year-old works as a model and danced her way into viewers' hearts on the RTL show "Let's Dance". Now she also wants to make a career as a singer. Her first album entitled "Behind Blue Eyes" will be released on Friday.
The title song is a cover of the song with which she probably enchanted viewers the most on "Let's Dance". But "Behind Blue Eyes" also stands for what has been going on behind her own blue eyes in recent years.
"A moment when I felt accepted"
"I really wanted to cover 'Behind Blue Eyes'. The song meant a lot to me - both when I heard it when I was younger and because of the magical moment on 'Let's Dance'," says Ermakova in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "It was a moment when I felt accepted for who I am - by myself and also by the German people," she continues. She will never forget this moment.
The entire album consists of well-known film songs that Ermakova has reinterpreted with her warm, gentle, emotional yet powerful and recognizable voice. She sounds much more mature and expressive than one might have expected from the newcomer.
"Music and movies were my safe space"
"When I was growing up, music and movies were incredibly important to me. They were my safe space," enthuses Ermakova. She wanted to reconnect with that younger part and discover herself to find her musical sound - and her genre, she says. "It's a big learning, healing and gratitude journey for me and I'm excited to share it."
"Something stupid" with Florian Silbereisen
There are 15 songs on the album, including a duet with pop singer Florian Silbereisen. With him, she follows in the footsteps of Frank and Nancy Sinatra, Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman and sings "Somethin' Stupid". Other classics such as "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Venus" are also included. "It's a variation of different things and sounds from different time periods and genres. Male performers, female performers - it doesn't matter. We have everything," says the 24-year-old, describing her album, which means a lot to her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
