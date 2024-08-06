The giant from Paris has not forgotten “Richie”

Fan of Horvat

And his former club Sturm, for whom he played for seven years? "It's hard to say what you can expect from Sturm in the Champions League, because the opponents are of real caliber. If you draw Real or Arsenal, it will be difficult. But I think the boys will score a few points thanks to the bigger group. The euphoria of the recent successes will certainly make it easier." His favorite player at Sturm is captain Stefan Hierländer - he also appreciates Otar Kiteishvili, and of course Tomi Horvat: "He's a fine technician with a good shot and he's a left winger, just like I used to be (grins)."