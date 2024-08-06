Overthrow in Bangladesh
Following the overthrow of Bangladesh's head of government Sheikh Hasina, army chief General Waker-Us-Zaman has taken power. He wanted to meet with the leaders of the student protests on Tuesday, the army announced. However, the student movement, which had urged Hasina to resign, has already made it clear that it rejects a military-led transitional government.
The student movement wants a transitional government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus. "Any government other than the one we propose will not be accepted," said Nahid Islam, one of the main organizers of the student movement, in a Facebook video with three other organizers.
"We will not accept a government that is supported or led by the military." According to Islam, there had already been talks with Yunus, who had agreed to take responsibility. Yunus did not initially respond to a Reuters request for comment.
After weeks of protests, the political situation in Bangladesh escalated completely on Sunday: After dozens of demonstrators were killed in brutal riots, the government palace was finally stormed on Monday. Television footage showed them celebrating afterwards and waving to the cameras. People on the streets cheered. "She has escaped, she has escaped", some shouted.
Protesters took "souvenirs" from the palace after it was stormed
Some of the demonstrators took curious "souvenirs" from the government palace: People can be seen on social media carrying textiles, pieces of furniture and other items out of the building - there is talk of outright looting. Some protesters also lay down in beds in the palace or made themselves comfortable on elegant seating areas.
In these posts you can see pictures of the looting in the government palace:
India grants safe conduct to prime minister after escape
Hasina's entourage said she had already left the building for a "safe place" before storming the government palace. "Her security team asked her to leave, she didn't have time to prepare," the AFP news agency was told. Initially, the 76-year-old was taken away in a motorcade. "She was later evacuated by helicopter." According to CNN News 18, she has now landed in the north-eastern Indian city of Agartala. India has granted her safe passage.
Pictures of the riots on Sunday:
Hundreds of thousands at protests on Sunday, nearly 100 dead
On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of government opponents and supporters took to the streets across the country and attacked each other with knives, sticks and clubs. Security forces also fired guns into the crowd. According to the figures available to AFP, at least 94 people were killed. This is the highest number of victims since the beginning of the protests against the government in July. Among those killed were 14 police officers whose station was stormed in Enayetpur in the north-east of the country, according to official figures. In total, at least 300 people have been killed since the protests began in July. This was revealed on Monday by official figures from the police, government and hospitals available to the AFP news agency.
Hasina was confirmed in office in January in an election that was boycotted by a large part of the opposition. Among other things, her government has been accused of abusing state institutions to maintain its own power and suppressing government critics - including the extrajudicial killing of opposition figures.
EU hopes for an "orderly and peaceful transition"
The EU called for calm and restraint. "It is crucial that an orderly and peaceful transition to a democratically elected government is ensured - with full respect for human rights and democratic principles," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in Brussels. Arbitrarily detained persons should be released immediately.
