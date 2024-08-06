Hundreds of thousands at protests on Sunday, nearly 100 dead

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of government opponents and supporters took to the streets across the country and attacked each other with knives, sticks and clubs. Security forces also fired guns into the crowd. According to the figures available to AFP, at least 94 people were killed. This is the highest number of victims since the beginning of the protests against the government in July. Among those killed were 14 police officers whose station was stormed in Enayetpur in the north-east of the country, according to official figures. In total, at least 300 people have been killed since the protests began in July. This was revealed on Monday by official figures from the police, government and hospitals available to the AFP news agency.