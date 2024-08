Rebuffed! “Herbie” will not return to VSV

No chance! Herbert Hohenberger was at the top of VSV's wish list for the assistant coach position - as reported by the "Krone". But now the 55-year-old has finally had to say no to the Eagles. Because yesterday the decision was made: "Herbie" will not get out of his three-year contract with the German second division club Krefeld - club boss Peer Schopp will not let his "co-coach" go. "The time for the club to find a replacement is too short," explained the VSV legend.