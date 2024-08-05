Biles falls off the beam – no Olympic record

Of course, there are worse results - but for Simone Biles it is probably a real disappointment. Instead of gold medals number four and five, the American had to settle for fifth place on Monday and then two, i.e. the silver medal. By early afternoon it was clear that the Olympic record of five golds was gone. Biles fell off the balance beam, had to remount and had no chance of reaching the medal ranks. Afterwards, she was visibly annoyed - which is also rare - and was at odds with herself and the audience.