"Really chewed up"
Biles falls off the beam – no Olympic record
"You can tell she's really upset," said Eurosport expert Fabian Hambüchner. In fact, what happened early Monday afternoon is a rarity: gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fell off the beam. She later went on to win silver, but the Olympic record is still gone.
Of course, there are worse results - but for Simone Biles it is probably a real disappointment. Instead of gold medals number four and five, the American had to settle for fifth place on Monday and then two, i.e. the silver medal. By early afternoon it was clear that the Olympic record of five golds was gone. Biles fell off the balance beam, had to remount and had no chance of reaching the medal ranks. Afterwards, she was visibly annoyed - which is also rare - and was at odds with herself and the audience.
Two over-steps
About two hours later, Biles had a conciliatory (if not 100 percent happy) end to the Olympics: The 27-year-old won silver in the floor final. However, with two overshoots, she also made too many mistakes on the floor for gold and received 14.133 points from the judges despite performing by far the most difficult routine of all the participants - 0.033 less than the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, who was crowned Olympic champion on the floor for the first time.
Biles was nevertheless delighted - not so much with her own silver medal, but almost more with the bronze of her US colleague Jordan ChilesAmerican gymnast.
No eighth gold
After the involuntary dismount from the balance beam, Biles only scored 13.100 points and gold went to Italy's Alice D'Amato. So her eighth Olympic gold medal was not to be.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
