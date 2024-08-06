The brown canapé in our kitchen

It was an incredibly sultry summer night. Back then, summers were either completely rainy or endlessly humid. I was lying in bed and couldn't sleep because of the heat. My back was burning from a severe sunburn I had caught while haymaking. I tossed and turned while my brother snored peacefully to himself. I got up and crept down the groaning wooden stairs to the kitchen, doing my best not to make any noise. In the kitchen, I wanted to take a tea towel, wet it and then place it on my burning shoulder blades for relief. I didn't turn on the light so that I wouldn't wake anyone. Suddenly I heard breathing. It was more of a snort than breathing. My heart slipped into my pants. There was no doubt about it. There was someone in the kitchen. Although it was pitch black, I could make out a shadow on the sofa. A complete stranger was crouched there, sleeping, or so it seemed. It smelled of tobacco and alcohol. I didn't dare turn on the kitchen light, stole away as quietly as possible, crawled under the covers with my brother and even forgot about my sunburn out of sheer fear. My brother groaned briefly, rolled over and continued snoring.

I didn't make it the last few meters

In the morning, things became clearer. I hadn't slept a wink and was therefore the first to go into the kitchen. Then I recognized the stranger on the sofa. It was the "Ziwui", as he was called in the village. A woodcutter from Tyrol who helped with the forest work with Haflinger horses a few houses away. The "Ziwui" was a single, amiable old man with a full bald head, a pointed chin and an equally pointed nose. He had a wooden leg, which he always dragged. He said "Zwiui!" about every tenth step, which is how he got his nickname. When he talked, I could hardly understand a word he said. He mumbled and had no teeth left in his mouth. But when he talked about his childhood in Kössen in Kaiserwinkl, you could tell by the way his watery blue eyes began to sparkle. He was incredibly homesick, which is why he often drank to excess. And so it happened that he couldn't make the last few hundred meters to the neighbor's house, entered our kitchen in the middle of the night and lay down on the brown canapé to sleep.