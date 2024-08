Tears! Alcaraz has to interrupt TV interview

Praise for Djokovic

However, there was plenty of praise for his opponent in the final. "Novak played excellently. He deserves that. He improved his level once again in tight moments. He played unbelievable balls. An incredible game," said Alcaraz, who had to settle for silver, about the "Djoker". Fighting for Spain at the Olympic Games in Paris "meant everything" to him, said the youngster, who was able to laugh again shortly afterwards.