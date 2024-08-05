Cult club instead of relegation – ÖFB pro to “Greens”?

There has been rumored interest in Cham from Turkey (Trabzonspor) to the USA (Charlotte FC) - some forums even want to see him as an addition to the Paris SG squad. "Mo", who has a market value of 6 million euros, always said: "The most important thing is that the overall package is right for me, that I can play and develop well." The fact that Saint-Étienne took notice of him is obvious in geographical terms alone. After all, Clermont is less than 150 kilometers away by car from the "Greens", for whom Laurent Blanc and Michel Platini once played.