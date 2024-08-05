Vorteilswelt
Prohibition of approach

Woman bit ex in the arm: man was sent away

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 09:15

A woman forcefully buried her teeth in the body of the father of her daughters! Nevertheless, the man was hit with the full force of the law ...

It was also a traumatizing event for the couple's two daughters, which took place in front of their eyes in Pielachtal (Lower Austria). Their father - who has been divorced from their mother for months - only wanted to take them to stay with him for the weekend, as agreed during the divorce. However, the child's mother suddenly became aggressive and even bit the man so hard on the forearm that the 55-year-old had to be treated by the police, who were alerted by emergency call.

Zitat Icon

The fact that he was accused and turned away despite this attack is a clear mistake.

(Bild: Schedl)

Spitzenanwältin Dr. Kristina Venturini

Bild: Schedl

Man wants to lodge a complaint
"The fact that he was accused and turned away despite this attack is a clear mistake. Because my client posed no danger", said defense lawyer Dr. Kristina Venturini.

The man she represented therefore refused to sign the police report and will file a complaint with the St. Pölten District Court on Monday and apply for the entry and approach ban to be lifted. Venturini: "This is important so that he does not suffer any professional damage and can exercise his right of contact with his children again." In any case, the woman was charged with intentional bodily harm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

