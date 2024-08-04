Cheers to the wine!
Winegrowers as the strong voice of Burgenland
For four luminaries in the wine industry, the time is ripe to show the character that characterizes their homeland.
It all began in 1921, when the structures of the wineries were very small. "We didn't have much. The larger towns remained on the other side of the new border." These images from back then are remembered by the people at the wine tavern tables. "Our Burgenland has developed magnificently. But people only ever looked at how others were doing it and how we could do it exactly the same way. Now is the time to do what makes us special."
A unique wealth of varieties
Three winegrowers who have long been regarded as Pannonian trademarks on the international wine scene speak plainly: Roland Velich, Christian Tschida and Hannes Schuster. They are determined to show the world the impressive diversity of Burgenland's multi-layered soils and the wealth of varieties this region has to offer.
Grandiose wines
"We want to show everyone what great wines we produce," the three emphasize. World-class ratings have already been earned from America to Asia. From the point of view of the luminaries, however, Burgenland should be showcased even more in its entirety.
"What is my terroir, what can I do better?"
"We don't want to patronize anyone. Of course, every winemaker should go their own way, the market is there for that." But almost similar to the legendary TV format "The Literary Quartet", which used to inspire TV audiences to think deeply, the renowned winemaker trio and Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep want to find companions and motivate them to question themselves: "Who am I, where am I, what is my terroir, what can I do better?"
The smallness of the land?
"The Vinophile Quartet" calls for new deeds. The local winegrowing scene has done "what the market expects us to do" for long enough. This approach is possibly due to the small size of the country, notes Velich. "Yet we have a lot to offer in this small size. But we also have to showcase this almost inexhaustible potential with all its brilliant results. If we don't do this, we will never be fully understood in our qualitative greatness," say the winegrowers. These considerations were the original idea behind the founding of "Reimagine Pannonia".
The rediscovery of Grüner Veltliner
Going deeper should be the incentive to break new ground. One concrete example is Grüner Veltliner, which is not generally associated with Burgenland as a typical variety. Today, however, the noble vine already occupies more than 1000 hectares and third place in the red-gold ranking. If the grapes thrive on sites above 300 meters, the terroir of Burgenland - with components such as limestone and slate - gives Grüner Veltliner a special note compared to other regions.
"Burgenland is world class"
If "The Vinophile Quartet" has its way, these subtle, expressive nuances should be given more prominence. This is well thought-out image cultivation. "As winegrowers, we are grateful that wine has already become a leading product line in tourism. The best example is Piedmont. What has happened in tourism there in 25 years is spectacular." Work is being done in this country to build a reputation with appeal: "Burgenland is world class."
