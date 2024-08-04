Winegrowers as the strong voice of Burgenland

The smallness of the land?

"The Vinophile Quartet" calls for new deeds. The local winegrowing scene has done "what the market expects us to do" for long enough. This approach is possibly due to the small size of the country, notes Velich. "Yet we have a lot to offer in this small size. But we also have to showcase this almost inexhaustible potential with all its brilliant results. If we don't do this, we will never be fully understood in our qualitative greatness," say the winegrowers. These considerations were the original idea behind the founding of "Reimagine Pannonia".