Navalny team hopes for new prisoner exchanges

Navalny's death increased pressure?

Fellow campaigner Leonid Volkov, who had also traveled to Cologne, said that Navalny should also have been replaced in this way. The death of the Putin opponent had increased the pressure on the West to go through with the exchange and take action. Otherwise, it could have been too late for other political prisoners. Above all, Putin had pushed for the release of the "zoo murderer" Vadim Krasikov, whom he received with a hug in Moscow on Thursday evening.