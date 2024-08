“Political image not always particularly inviting”

"Krone": Ms. Plakolm, you and the JVP want to be bolder in the future - how do you intend to achieve this and what does this mean?

Claudia Plakolm: At the last Bundestag, we passed a key motion called "rich in the future", where we collected over 200 ideas from all over Austria. Not only are we now starting the election campaign with this, but we also want to continue making policy for young people. We are setting different priorities here: On the one hand, work must pay off, hard-working people should be better off. We need to do more in the area of climate and environmental protection and the state per se needs an update.