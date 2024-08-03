Vorteilswelt
Curious sign works

Landlord beats cheeky wild pissers with his sense of humor

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 08:00

Anyone who urinates here is robbed of their "crown jewels" - at least that's what a curious sign on the bathing island in Lambach suggests. It serves its purpose: since Harald Wenk, owner of the Steckerlfisch restaurant, put it up, there are hardly any more wild urinators in his garden. And if he does, he comes with a pair of "funny scissors".

Zwick, zwack: Anyone who can no longer hold it in and defecates on the bathing island in Lambach faces drastic and painful consequences, namely cut-off genitals. At least that's what the signs (see picture below) that Steckerlfisch host Harald Wenk has put up there would have you believe.

This daring sign hangs at the Steckerlfischbrater on the Lambacher Badeinsel in the Traun. (Bild: laumat)
This daring sign hangs at the Steckerlfischbrater on the Lambacher Badeinsel in the Traun.
(Bild: laumat)

The 55-year-old says that people have repeatedly urinated in his garden on the small island in the River Traun. "We had a notice beforehand that the toilet facilities at the outdoor pool were to be used, but that didn't really work." So the fish fryer resorted to perhaps his most powerful "weapon": Humor.

Curious signs are popular photo motifs
"I saw the sign on the internet this spring and thought to myself: 'I'll put that up'," says Wenk. And lo and behold: "That was actually the end of the matter, the problem was basically solved," says the Steckerlfisch landlord about the previously impudent litterers. Postscript: "That should be common sense - you can't just pee in the pub garden at the inn."

"Funny scissors" for the unteachable
Guests are amused by the curious signs and often take photos of them. And Wenk has a "funny pair of scissors" ready for the unteachable who continue to relieve themselves at the fish fryer: "We show them here when someone pees in the garden. But that's only been necessary once or twice."

Zitat Icon

We also have a pair of funny scissors lying around. We hand them out when someone pees in the garden.

Harald Wenk, Fischbrater in Lambach

By the way: Urinating in public can also have legal consequences if police officers consider it a breach of public decency. The "wild pissers" can then be fined under certain circumstances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
