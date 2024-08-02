Protest in Warsaw
Climate activists picket outside Taylor Swift concert
Megastar Taylor Swift is the talk of the town, but her climate footprint - keyword: private jet - has some activists up in arms. A protest action has now taken place in front of the VIP entrance to the concert in Warsaw.
The climate activists accused the US pop singer of ignoring environmental issues, as a photographer from the AFP news agency observed in the Polish capital. Five members of the "Last Generation" group blocked cars that they considered to be part of the singer's entourage when she arrived at the national stadium.
Climate stickers in the "Swiftie" look
"The rich live at our expense" and "The ultra-rich are killing us" were written on banners by the climate activists, who were wearing cowboy hats and friendship bracelets like fans of Taylor Swift. They were eventually surrounded and arrested by the police.
"Tens of thousands will witness the arrival of Taylor Swift in Poland. Hundreds of thousands will die because of the unbridled splurging of the richest one percent, including Taylor Swift," the activists declared via Instagram.
Criticism of excessive private jet use
Swift is "the symbol of the detachment of the rich" from the actual environmental situation, especially because she uses her private jet, the group continued. "There can be no feminism without action to protect against climate collapse." Taylor Swift will be performing a total of three concerts in Warsaw as part of her world tour. From August 8 to 10, she will be performing in Vienna at the Ernst Happel Stadium in front of around 170,000 fans.
In June, two activists from the group Just Stop Oil gained access to Stansted Airport in London and spray-painted private jets orange. They justified the action by claiming that Swift's plane had landed there "hours before". The police later explained that Swift's private jet had not been at the airport at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
