Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Protest in Warsaw

Climate activists picket outside Taylor Swift concert

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 16:48

Megastar Taylor Swift is the talk of the town, but her climate footprint - keyword: private jet - has some activists up in arms. A protest action has now taken place in front of the VIP entrance to the concert in Warsaw. 

comment0 Kommentare

The climate activists accused the US pop singer of ignoring environmental issues, as a photographer from the AFP news agency observed in the Polish capital. Five members of the "Last Generation" group blocked cars that they considered to be part of the singer's entourage when she arrived at the national stadium.

Climate stickers in the "Swiftie" look
"The rich live at our expense" and "The ultra-rich are killing us" were written on banners by the climate activists, who were wearing cowboy hats and friendship bracelets like fans of Taylor Swift. They were eventually surrounded and arrested by the police.

+6
Fotos

"Tens of thousands will witness the arrival of Taylor Swift in Poland. Hundreds of thousands will die because of the unbridled splurging of the richest one percent, including Taylor Swift," the activists declared via Instagram.

Tens of thousands also flocked to Taylor Swift's concerts in Warsaw and the hype surrounding the singer is huge. (Bild: AFP)
Tens of thousands also flocked to Taylor Swift's concerts in Warsaw and the hype surrounding the singer is huge.
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Criticism of excessive private jet use
Swift is "the symbol of the detachment of the rich" from the actual environmental situation, especially because she uses her private jet, the group continued. "There can be no feminism without action to protect against climate collapse." Taylor Swift will be performing a total of three concerts in Warsaw as part of her world tour. From August 8 to 10, she will be performing in Vienna at the Ernst Happel Stadium in front of around 170,000 fans.

In June, two activists from the group Just Stop Oil gained access to Stansted Airport in London and spray-painted private jets orange. They justified the action by claiming that Swift's plane had landed there "hours before". The police later explained that Swift's private jet had not been at the airport at the time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Taylor Swift
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf