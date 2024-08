“Without mountains, I would have given up long ago”

With a beaming face, David Kosche meets the "Krone" at the train station in Mallnitz. "The train journey was perfect," says the 52-year-old, looking forward to the hike together in the Seebachtal valley. The tour there has a reason. Because David is traveling in a wheelchair. A traffic accident in 2021 changed the mountain hiking guide's life abruptly. "It was a deep cut for me, I've been paraplegic ever since," says Kosche about his stroke of fate.