Fan favorite Anton Wegan will not yet be able to contribute to the victory. The running back signed with the Vikings just before the end of the transfer period. "Coach Calaycay kept asking me to come back. Now we've decided it's the right time. For me too, as it's not a full season," the 28-year-old told the Krone. He won the ELF title with the Vikings in 2022 and became European champion with the national team in 2023. "That was my last game so far, I haven't worn a helmet or shoulder pads since then."