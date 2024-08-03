Schneider's glasses
The art of sucking a Twinni
There are things that you love as an adult just as much as you did as a child. For "Krone" columnist Robert Schneider, it's a water ice that almost everyone in Austria knows: the "Twinni".
The word sustainability has been badly battered. Those who like to claim it for themselves and their products almost always turn out to be flash in the pan. The Twinni from the Eskimo brand is no flash in the pan, and it is sustainable because it is so much fun. This cult ice cream has been delighting young and old for almost sixty years. It came onto the market in this country in 1968. It was bigger back then. There was more to it. I licked it longer. Or am I mistaken?
In the early days of the Twinni, the manufacturer spread the word that it was intended "for sharing the pleasure experience". They were very wrong. I never shared my Twinni with my siblings, because I couldn't decide until the end whether I liked the green half or the orange half better and what the difference in taste actually was. I still haven't really figured it out, which is why I still have to train my sense of taste. Sharing is completely out of the question. That's exactly how my three sons see it. They love the Twinni just like me. Sharing like brothers - not an option.
Sucking a Twinni properly is a science. Just learning how to nibble down the chocolate coating or push it away with your tongue. Then there's the art of licking it evenly on all sides, not too quickly and not too slowly, so that the sticky iced water doesn't run down your fingers. This requires a high level of skill in sensing the outside or room temperature. The speed or calmness of eating such an ingenious Twinni depends on this. And finally, you have to wait for exactly the right moment to break the twinni in half. This feeling of when the time is right, this tingling sensation: "Will it break cleanly in half or not?" A Twinni that doesn't break cleanly in the middle is a waste of money. It spoils the pleasure. I'm going to have to work on this scientifically for a long time to come. My sons too.
Give me the person who invented the twinni, if they are still alive! She deserves the highest medal in the Republic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.