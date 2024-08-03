The art of sucking a Twinni

Sucking a Twinni properly is a science. Just learning how to nibble down the chocolate coating or push it away with your tongue. Then there's the art of licking it evenly on all sides, not too quickly and not too slowly, so that the sticky iced water doesn't run down your fingers. This requires a high level of skill in sensing the outside or room temperature. The speed or calmness of eating such an ingenious Twinni depends on this. And finally, you have to wait for exactly the right moment to break the twinni in half. This feeling of when the time is right, this tingling sensation: "Will it break cleanly in half or not?" A Twinni that doesn't break cleanly in the middle is a waste of money. It spoils the pleasure. I'm going to have to work on this scientifically for a long time to come. My sons too.