Celebrity additions: Gabalier and Eder rock the Wachau

On September 20 and 21, it's that time again: the small village of Rossatzbach in the Wachau will be transformed into a musical hotspot, attracting numerous fans to the Wachau. For the 12th time, this is where the Starnacht aus der Wachau takes place - with a breathtaking view of Dürnstein. Folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier doesn't want to miss out on this either. As was announced on Friday, he will also be heating up the audience in Rossatzbach. Gabalier has been one of the fixed stars of Starnacht for many years.