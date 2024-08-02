Star night 2024
Celebrity additions: Gabalier and Eder rock the Wachau
This year's Starnacht from the Wachau is getting a celebrity addition: in addition to the stars already mentioned, such as Andrea Berg, Söhne Mannheims and Aura Dione, there are now three new artists on the set list.
On September 20 and 21, it's that time again: the small village of Rossatzbach in the Wachau will be transformed into a musical hotspot, attracting numerous fans to the Wachau. For the 12th time, this is where the Starnacht aus der Wachau takes place - with a breathtaking view of Dürnstein. Folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier doesn't want to miss out on this either. As was announced on Friday, he will also be heating up the audience in Rossatzbach. Gabalier has been one of the fixed stars of Starnacht for many years.
But there will also be an artist for whom Starnacht is more or less a home game: Lower Austrian-born and "Voice of Germany" star Alexander Eder scores points with his fans with his catchy, sonorous voice - and he even has his new single "Liebeslieder" with him at Starnacht.
The third new artist in the line-up is German singer/songwriter Florian Künstler, who is coming to Starnacht with his latest song "Auf den allerletzten Blick".
"Boy, take your time with growing up." - We live in a time that is characterized by a fast pace, in which today's youth "have to have a plan" and are therefore confronted with adulthood more quickly. This is exactly what the new single by Alexander Eder and Florian Künstler is about. Together, the two musicians will perform the song, which will not be released until March, live on the Starnacht stage in the Wachau.
Musical diversity in the Wachau
The 12th Starnacht will be hosted by the well-rehearsed duo Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl, who will welcome musicians such as Andrea Berg, song contest starter Kaleen, Söhne Mannheims, Patrizio Buanne, the Poxrucker Sisters and pop singer Charlien as well as Danish singer-songwriter Aura Dione to the stage.
All information: www.starnacht.tv
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.