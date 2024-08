Too bland: Boys set fire to hedge at skater park

They fled on bicycles

When they realized the hopelessness of the situation, they fled on their bicycles. Immediately after the fire broke out, it was discovered by an employee of the neighboring driving school and a learner driver, who is also a member of the fire department. Despite the rapid deployment of the Eferding and Hinzenbach fire departments with a total of seven vehicles and around 25 men, the fire spread so quickly through the sparse hedge that around 100 meters of hedge burned down.