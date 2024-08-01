Historic! Superstar Biles wins her sixth gold

Second place went to Rebeca Andrade from Brazil with 57.932 points ahead of Tokyo Olympic champion Sunisa Lee from the USA with 56.465 points. With her sixth Olympic gold, Biles overtook Nadia Comaneci of Romania in the gymnasts' eternal medal table and is now in third place. In the best-case scenario, she can extend her gold collection to nine on Saturday and Monday if she triumphs in her apparatus finals (vault, floor and balance beam). It is almost certain that she will add to the nine Olympic medals she has won so far in her career.