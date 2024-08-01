Never seen before
Historic! Superstar Biles wins her sixth gold
US superstar Simone Biles has celebrated her sixth Olympic victory. The 27-year-old won the all-around at the Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday, making her the first gymnast to win Olympic gold in this competition every eight years.
Two days after her success with the USA team, the quadruple Olympic champion from Rio de Janeiro 2016 scored a fabulous 59.131 points in the once again sold-out Arena Bercy.
Second place went to Rebeca Andrade from Brazil with 57.932 points ahead of Tokyo Olympic champion Sunisa Lee from the USA with 56.465 points. With her sixth Olympic gold, Biles overtook Nadia Comaneci of Romania in the gymnasts' eternal medal table and is now in third place. In the best-case scenario, she can extend her gold collection to nine on Saturday and Monday if she triumphs in her apparatus finals (vault, floor and balance beam). It is almost certain that she will add to the nine Olympic medals she has won so far in her career.
Setback on uneven bars
Biles' second all-around Olympic victory was most likely to come under threat after her weakest apparatus, the uneven bars. Due to a mistake, she fell back to third place after her second score, behind her strongest rival Andrade, the Brazilian silver medal winner from Tokyo, among others. On the balance beam and especially in the floor exercise, which earned her a sensational 15.066 points, she once again set the balance of power. 1.2 points separated Biles and Andrade, who also performed strongly, after the four exercises.
