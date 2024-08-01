Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Never seen before

Historic! Superstar Biles wins her sixth gold

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 21:20

US superstar Simone Biles has celebrated her sixth Olympic victory. The 27-year-old won the all-around at the Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday, making her the first gymnast to win Olympic gold in this competition every eight years.

comment0 Kommentare

Two days after her success with the USA team, the quadruple Olympic champion from Rio de Janeiro 2016 scored a fabulous 59.131 points in the once again sold-out Arena Bercy.

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Second place went to Rebeca Andrade from Brazil with 57.932 points ahead of Tokyo Olympic champion Sunisa Lee from the USA with 56.465 points. With her sixth Olympic gold, Biles overtook Nadia Comaneci of Romania in the gymnasts' eternal medal table and is now in third place. In the best-case scenario, she can extend her gold collection to nine on Saturday and Monday if she triumphs in her apparatus finals (vault, floor and balance beam). It is almost certain that she will add to the nine Olympic medals she has won so far in her career.

Setback on uneven bars
Biles' second all-around Olympic victory was most likely to come under threat after her weakest apparatus, the uneven bars. Due to a mistake, she fell back to third place after her second score, behind her strongest rival Andrade, the Brazilian silver medal winner from Tokyo, among others. On the balance beam and especially in the floor exercise, which earned her a sensational 15.066 points, she once again set the balance of power. 1.2 points separated Biles and Andrade, who also performed strongly, after the four exercises.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf