Austria’s lessons from the Crowdstrike mishap

Law failed in the National Council

These are precautions that should actually have become part of a law: the so-called NIS-2 law. However, it failed in the National Council. Granig hopes that the next federal government will take the issue in hand and make companies aware of its importance, possibly with campaigns. "Almost the entire infrastructure that forms the basis of the internet is controlled by the USA or is located there. If something goes wrong there, we can no longer communicate via the internet."