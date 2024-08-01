Patients don’t want medical advice from AI

AI scepticism is highly relevant for doctors

For the research group, the AI scepticism identified is important, as AI is playing an increasingly important role in medicine. Numerous studies on new AI applications are currently being published. This makes public acceptance all the more important, says Reis: "The question of the future use of AI in medicine is not just about what is technically possible, but also about how far patients will go with it." Education about relevant applications and AI in general is necessary. "In addition, other studies have shown how important it is for patient trust that, in the end, the human doctor always has the final decision-making power together with the patient," Reis emphasized.