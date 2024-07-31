Vorteilswelt
French people irritated

“Strange kiss” for President Macron at the Olympics

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 20:11

A snapshot from the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris is currently preoccupying the whole of France. It shows President Emmanuel Macron and his sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra in an extremely intimate moment. The two embrace while the minister kisses the head of state on the cheek with her eyes closed.

comment0 Kommentare

In the picture, the two politicians look like lovers. The magazine "Madame Figaro" was the first medium to notice the photo. It noted that the minister had "literally grabbed Macron by the neck". While the editors of the magazine found the kiss rather "strange", "Midi Libre" attested to Oudéa-Castéra's "exuberant joy" at the successful Olympic kick-off.

"This is not worthy of a president"
Since the photo emerged, social media has been abuzz with debate not only about the kiss, but also about the other people present. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, for example, looks "demonstratively away" for many observers and is "embarrassed" (see X posting above). One user on the short message platform X commented: "I find this photo indecent, it is not worthy of a president and a minister."

The Macron couple, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra at the opening ceremony last Friday (Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
The Macron couple, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra at the opening ceremony last Friday
(Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)

Macron's wife Brigitte, who can also be seen in other photos (see picture above), was also in the immediate vicinity of the kiss. The two main protagonists are currently remaining silent on the most important topic of whispering.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
