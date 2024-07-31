French people irritated
“Strange kiss” for President Macron at the Olympics
A snapshot from the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris is currently preoccupying the whole of France. It shows President Emmanuel Macron and his sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra in an extremely intimate moment. The two embrace while the minister kisses the head of state on the cheek with her eyes closed.
In the picture, the two politicians look like lovers. The magazine "Madame Figaro" was the first medium to notice the photo. It noted that the minister had "literally grabbed Macron by the neck". While the editors of the magazine found the kiss rather "strange", "Midi Libre" attested to Oudéa-Castéra's "exuberant joy" at the successful Olympic kick-off.
"This is not worthy of a president"
Since the photo emerged, social media has been abuzz with debate not only about the kiss, but also about the other people present. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, for example, looks "demonstratively away" for many observers and is "embarrassed" (see X posting above). One user on the short message platform X commented: "I find this photo indecent, it is not worthy of a president and a minister."
Macron's wife Brigitte, who can also be seen in other photos (see picture above), was also in the immediate vicinity of the kiss. The two main protagonists are currently remaining silent on the most important topic of whispering.
