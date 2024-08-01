Money gone from mortuary

Son wants to continue his father's life's work

Money that would have been intended as start-up capital for the 16-year-old son of the deceased. After the early death of his father, the boy wanted to continue his father's life's work on the family farm and would have used the money as long as the accounts were blocked. This option was taken away from him: Last Wednesday, mourners were able to bid farewell to the deceased farmer from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the funeral parlor.