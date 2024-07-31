“Disaster! Women would have to get in the way”

The "change is here"

At least there is currently no talk of that at the Olympics, thank goodness. Nevertheless, the issue remains complex, especially in these ever-changing times. Virgina Ernst agrees. The singer-songwriter was an ice hockey player before her music career and even curved and checked her way to the World Championships. She utilizes the thematic assist to the woman-man theme in a variety of ways. On the one hand, familial. "We have a case in the family where there were adaptations from man to woman." Similar to the boxers Khelif and Yu-ting, who label themselves as transgender people. Ernst reports: "It is easier to acquire the strength when adapting from female to male than to reduce the strength when adapting from male to female. The voice also remains low. In this respect, the testosterone-related advantage is present in boxing and it is unfair for female opponents to box against a 'former man'. On the other hand, the change is simply there now. Many people don't want to identify as male or female, sooner or later a category will have to be created in which people compete who are neither male nor female. But that should be normal and not specifically named. Even if the biological advantage is there, you can't disqualify people because they feel they belong to a different gender. You have to give them the chance to feel comfortable in sport if they are good." Preferably in a separate category, especially as the subcategorization of society is picking up speed anyway, says Ernst.