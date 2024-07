Police confiscate motorcycle after wild speeding

Over 100 km/h through the local area

The police also caught a number of speeding offenders. On Saturday afternoon, a civilian traffic patrol in Damüls flashed a motorcyclist who had been speeding through the village at 105 km/h - he was even measured at 141 km/h in a 50 km/h zone outside of town. His vehicle was confiscated immediately. Another biker narrowly escaped confiscation: he was speeding through the Hahnenköpfle gallery (50 km/h) at 119 km/h.