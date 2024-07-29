Carinthia prepares itself
Introduction of swine fever is feared
The cases of swine fever in Austria's neighboring countries and in the Balkans are increasing massively. Transit provinces such as Carinthia and Styria are particularly at risk of the virus being introduced. Crisis operations are therefore already being rehearsed.
Since last fall, the number of cases of swine fever has been rising in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Due to the high volume of traffic in summer, Carinthia and Styria, which are often used as transit routes, are now preparing for an emergency. During an exercise lasting several days, the two federal states rehearsed a crisis response with the participation of Upper Austria and Slovenia.
Attempting to keep the epidemic at bay for as long as possible
"Our aim is to keep this epidemic away from Carinthia and Styria, but above all from our animals and farms, for as long as possible. Our urgent appeal: please help us to do this!" says Deputy Provincial Governor Martin Gruber.
Be aware that every single person can potentially bring this disease into their home province. This is currently the greatest risk.
Peter Eckhardt, Veterinärdirektor
According to veterinarians, the introduction of the virus by humans currently poses the greatest risk. The virus, which is harmless to humans but deadly to domestic and wild pigs, can remain infectious for months in foods such as sausage. But the plague can also be introduced via clothing, especially contaminated shoes worn on vacation.
The consequences would be dramatic
"If an infection is detected in a pig farm, for example, there is no other option than to cull all the animals in the barn to prevent the disease from spreading," says the tenor.
