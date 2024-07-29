ECJ rejects lawsuit
AUA rescue during corona pandemic lawful
Ryanair and Laudamotion have been dismissed in the last instance with their lawsuit against the state bailout of AUA during the coronavirus pandemic. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg ruled on Monday that aid of 150 million euros granted by the Republic of Austria to Austrian Airlines (AUA) in 2020 was lawful.
Formally, the legal dispute concerned the question of whether the EU Commission was allowed to approve the aid.
The low-cost airlines Ryanair and Laudamotion had taken legal action against the EU Commission's decision, but had already failed before the EU Court of First Instance (CFI) around three years ago. The two airlines appealed to the ECJ. However, the Court of Justice confirmed the ECJ ruling on Monday.
Rescue worth millions for AUA
AUA was rescued in June 2020 after the first wave of the pandemic with a total of 600 million euros. The EUR 150 million at issue in today's ruling flowed directly from the state treasury into the airline's accounts and did not have to be repaid.
AUA has since repaid a 300 million euro loan for which the Republic assumed liability. The German AUA owner Lufthansa contributed a further 150 million euros at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.