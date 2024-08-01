What to do to ensure that insurance pays out in the event of severe weather?

Compulsory insurance: This exists in Austria for cars, but not for houses - even if it is discussed after every storm disaster. Motor vehicle liability insurance is required by law to ensure that third parties who are damaged by the vehicle can be compensated. In the case of houses, no such risk to third parties is assumed.

Reporting damage: What do I do if I am affected by a storm? The first thing to do is to check whether there is a risk; then everything should be documented as precisely as possible - for example with photos and videos - and the insurance company should be informed as soon as possible. Preserving evidence is very important, as claims are often only settled much later.