In the duel with Fucsovics, Nadal came back from 2:5 down in set two, but had to concede the set on his own serve. In the third, the Spaniard, who also plays doubles with young star Carlos Alcaraz, managed the decisive break to make it 3-2. Nadal had bandaged his right thigh and there had been a small question mark over his singles start until the end. Nadal has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles in Paris. He has won two gold medals at the Olympics so far - in singles in 2008 and in doubles in 2016.