Olympic Tennis Ticker

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 12:42

The second round of the Olympic men's tennis tournament has its big showdown. Rafael Nadal meets Novak Djokovic. We will be reporting live from around 1.30 pm (2nd match after 12 noon) - see ticker below.

Here is the live ticker:

Rafael Nadal defeated the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6:1,4:6,6:4 in his opening singles match in Paris on Sunday. Now he will face the top seed Novak Djokovic in the second round. The crowd's sympathies are likely to be with Nadal. The Spaniard, the record French Open winner with 14 triumphs, was already celebrated at Roland Garros against Fucsovics with loud shouts of "Rafa, Rafa". 

Rafael Nadal (Bild: AFP/APA/Miguel MEDINA)
Rafael Nadal
(Bild: AFP/APA/Miguel MEDINA)

"I will give my best"
"I feel really loved by the French crowd. I enjoy the fact that I can still play at this age and have these unforgettable feelings on the court, to feel the support and love of the people," said the 38-year-old. However, a different kind of opponent awaits today in the form of rival Djokovic. Nadal: "Let's see, it's a special place, I'll just try to do my best and enjoy as much as possible." 

In the duel with Fucsovics, Nadal came back from 2:5 down in set two, but had to concede the set on his own serve. In the third, the Spaniard, who also plays doubles with young star Carlos Alcaraz, managed the decisive break to make it 3-2. Nadal had bandaged his right thigh and there had been a small question mark over his singles start until the end. Nadal has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles in Paris. He has won two gold medals at the Olympics so far - in singles in 2008 and in doubles in 2016.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

