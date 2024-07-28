Hardest jump

The situation is probably not very serious. Despite the obvious restriction, Biles started normally and performed her "Biles II", the heaviest vault in women's gymnastics. The four-time Olympic champion then also competed on the uneven bars and was subsequently celebrated by the spectators in the packed Arena Bercy. The nature of the injury was initially unclear. The AP news agency reported that Biles had suffered a calf blister during her floor exercise. Despite the handicap, Biles scored 59.566 points in the all-around and is considered the biggest favorite for Olympic gold.