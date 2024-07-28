Damaged ankle?
Lindsey Vonn is discreetly worried. The former ski queen, currently very present in Paris, posted a limping Simone Biles on Twitter. The US gymnastics superstar appears to have problems with her ankle.
It is difficult to assess how serious the situation is, especially as international media are reporting that Biles was smiling despite everything. However, it is also a fact - and documented on social media thanks to Lindsey Vonn - that she suddenly started limping during a warm-up exercise on the mat. Her ankle had already caused problems in the past. And now?
Hardest jump
The situation is probably not very serious. Despite the obvious restriction, Biles started normally and performed her "Biles II", the heaviest vault in women's gymnastics. The four-time Olympic champion then also competed on the uneven bars and was subsequently celebrated by the spectators in the packed Arena Bercy. The nature of the injury was initially unclear. The AP news agency reported that Biles had suffered a calf blister during her floor exercise. Despite the handicap, Biles scored 59.566 points in the all-around and is considered the biggest favorite for Olympic gold.
Crowning chapter?
In Paris, Simone Biles is set to come full circle. The US gymnastics icon wants to add a crowning chapter to her turbulent and glittering career at the Olympics. Three years ago at the Summer Games in Tokyo, the four-time Olympic champion had to forgo almost all competitions due to mental health problems and later took a long break. Now Biles is back, better than ever. "I am grateful that I can write my own ending," said Biles.
World first
In the meantime, the US-American announced a world first: a new element on the uneven bars. As can be seen in an Instagram story of the 27-year-old, she performs a complete forward rotation on the lower bar and then one and a half rotations in handstand. According to the FIG, this is a further development of an element named after the Canadian gymnast Wilhelm Weiler.
Biles last caused a stir at the World Championships in Antwerp in October 2023 with a new element in the vault. The Yurchenko followed by a double somersault backwards was included in the judging guidelines as "Biles II". The most difficult vault in women's gymnastics with 6.4 points was the fifth element to be named after the four-time Olympic champion.
