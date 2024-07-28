Salzburg Festival
What you need to know: Mozart’s Don Giovanni
Whether you're on the trolley bus on the way to the performance, having a cigarette in front of the Salzburg Festival Theatre or queuing in the toilet - with the opera quick check you'll be perfectly prepared for the premiere in just two minutes. Part two of the series: Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
What's it all about? Don Giovanni is regarded as the Hugh Hefner of the opera world, who falls in with the wrong women who put an abrupt end to his wild goings-on as a playboy. A musical-theatrical version of the #MeToo movement in Mozart's time.
Plot: Don Giovanni is a womanizer with a record of an incredible 2065 one-night stands. After the failed conquest of Donna Anna, he kills her father, the Commendatore, in the heat of the moment, which initially goes unnoticed. Next on the list is Zerlina. The fact that she is getting married today is of little concern to him. At the last second, however, Donna Elvira, his ex, who has come to the wedding with Anna and her fiancé, is able to thwart the rendezvous with the bride. A wild game of confusion begins, with Don Giovanni receiving one basket after another until he finally seeks peace in the neighboring cemetery, where the Commendatore is buried under a statue. The statue of the Commendatore suddenly begins to speak and Giovanni invites it to visit him, not entirely seriously. At home, the Commendatore gives him one last chance to repent - in vain. The culprit goes to hell and instead of shedding a tear for him, the women celebrate his end.
Show-off knowledge for the interval: in addition to the original "Prague version", there is another "Viennese version" with additional arias, but without the women's final aria. Today, a mixture of both versions is usually performed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.