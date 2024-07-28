What you need to know: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Plot: Don Giovanni is a womanizer with a record of an incredible 2065 one-night stands. After the failed conquest of Donna Anna, he kills her father, the Commendatore, in the heat of the moment, which initially goes unnoticed. Next on the list is Zerlina. The fact that she is getting married today is of little concern to him. At the last second, however, Donna Elvira, his ex, who has come to the wedding with Anna and her fiancé, is able to thwart the rendezvous with the bride. A wild game of confusion begins, with Don Giovanni receiving one basket after another until he finally seeks peace in the neighboring cemetery, where the Commendatore is buried under a statue. The statue of the Commendatore suddenly begins to speak and Giovanni invites it to visit him, not entirely seriously. At home, the Commendatore gives him one last chance to repent - in vain. The culprit goes to hell and instead of shedding a tear for him, the women celebrate his end.