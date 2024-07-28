Wolf ruling from the desk

Even if I have full confidence in the rule of law: As a Tyrolean by training, I cannot fully understand the ECJ ruling. And I am certainly not alone in this opinion. The question arises as to whether the judges, who believe that the wolf must live in Austria and Tyrol, are at all familiar with the conditions and life in the mountains. I dare to doubt it. Unfortunately, the ruling is a classic desk ruling and contributes to further increasing EU skepticism. Congratulations!