"Krone" commentary
Wolf ruling from the desk
As is well known, the protection status of the wolf was to be lowered from "strictly protected" to "protected" at European level, making it easier to shoot if necessary. This year at least, however, this is unlikely to happen. As a Tyrolean by trade, Markus Gassler, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone", cannot understand the ECJ ruling.
The wolf debate has gained another aspect. After the ECJ (European Court of Justice) came to the conclusion that wolves may not be hunted in Austria and the Tyrolean state government - thank God - has so far not been dissuaded from its decision to continue shooting the dangerous animal, animal rights activists have filed a complaint against the government. In addition to abuse of authority, they have also alleged "deliberate and grossly negligent damage to the animal population and incitement to criminal acts".
Where is the outcry from animal rights activists when it comes to the suffering of sheep, cattle and horses?
Markus Gassler
It is all very well for animal rights activists to protect animals. But where is the outcry from animal rights activists when it comes to the suffering of sheep, cattle and horses? When the protected wolf tears out the lambs' and calves' legs while they are still alive, chasing them until they fall over from exhaustion or fall down a rock face. The ladies and gentlemen animal rights activists are applying double standards here!
Even if I have full confidence in the rule of law: As a Tyrolean by training, I cannot fully understand the ECJ ruling. And I am certainly not alone in this opinion. The question arises as to whether the judges, who believe that the wolf must live in Austria and Tyrol, are at all familiar with the conditions and life in the mountains. I dare to doubt it. Unfortunately, the ruling is a classic desk ruling and contributes to further increasing EU skepticism. Congratulations!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
