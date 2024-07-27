Styrian builds a wonderland of trains

"Staging yard" in the basement

The attention to detail knows no bounds, Grubelnik has even built in the train driver's snack bag. Everything is controlled by a sophisticated system via cell phone and laptop. "When the trains are not running, they are in the basement in the so-called shadow station, which is also where my warehouse and the train workshop are located. From there, they run independently through a tunnel by the basement window to the outside and back again." The train operation is simulated 1:1, the computer always knows where the trains are and where they are running. "This prevents accidents. The lighting and signaling system works just like at a real station. I can therefore also use the garden railroad as a training facility," says Grubelnik.