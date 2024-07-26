Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cult musical in Steyr

Frank N. Furter’s rocky horror in the castle moat

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 17:00

The moat of Lamberg Castle at night forms the ideal backdrop for the musical classic "The Rocky Horror Show" - staged in cult style by Susanne Sommer and performed fabulously by a live band led by Andreas Brencic. The star of the evening is a magnificent Christian Funk as Dr. Frank N. Furter.

comment0 Kommentare

The audience is right in the middle of the (stage) party: Although only a few hardcore fans followed the invitation to dress up at the premiere, the famous timewarp left no one in their seats. Utensils to join in are available in a fun bag, instructions in the successful "Krone"-style program booklet.

Colorful and trashy: stage in Steyr's Schlossgraben (Bild: Peter C. Mayr)
Colorful and trashy: stage in Steyr's Schlossgraben
(Bild: Peter C. Mayr)

A bourgeois couple gets stranded...

The story is well known: After their car breaks down, bourgeois couple Janet and Brad are stranded in the castle of the sinister Dr. Frank N. Furter, who has just created an artificial human being. And the night with the lord of the castle and his freaky staff changes the engaged couple.

What a stage presence

The star of the evening, how could it be otherwise, is Christian Funk as Dr. Frank N. Furter in suspenders and a sexy corsage. He is also completely absorbed in his role musically. Christoph Stocker is his punky assistant Riff Raff, Jil Clesse as his female counterpart Magenta captivates with her stage presence. "Columbia" Sarah Kornfeld shines above all in the dance interludes. Rebecca Soumagnè, who transforms from the shy Janet to the wild sex goddess, is furious despite initial microphone problems.

Christoph Stocker as Riff Raff and Sarah Kornfeld as Columbia step on the gas (Bild: Peter C. Mayr)
Christoph Stocker as Riff Raff and Sarah Kornfeld as Columbia step on the gas
(Bild: Peter C. Mayr)

And another audience favorite

At her side, Ben Connor is convincing as the stuffy Brad. Michael Konicek has what it takes to be an audience favorite as the artificial creature Rocky. Nik Raspotnik masters a triple role as Eddie, Dr. Scott and an extremely quick-witted narrator who constantly challenges the audience. The Phantoms (choreography: Thomas Huber) add the finishing touches to the performance, and not just visually.

The great atmosphere among performers and audience alike turned the premiere into a cult party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudia Tröster
Claudia Tröster
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf