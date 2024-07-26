Cult musical in Steyr
Frank N. Furter’s rocky horror in the castle moat
The moat of Lamberg Castle at night forms the ideal backdrop for the musical classic "The Rocky Horror Show" - staged in cult style by Susanne Sommer and performed fabulously by a live band led by Andreas Brencic. The star of the evening is a magnificent Christian Funk as Dr. Frank N. Furter.
The audience is right in the middle of the (stage) party: Although only a few hardcore fans followed the invitation to dress up at the premiere, the famous timewarp left no one in their seats. Utensils to join in are available in a fun bag, instructions in the successful "Krone"-style program booklet.
A bourgeois couple gets stranded...
The story is well known: After their car breaks down, bourgeois couple Janet and Brad are stranded in the castle of the sinister Dr. Frank N. Furter, who has just created an artificial human being. And the night with the lord of the castle and his freaky staff changes the engaged couple.
What a stage presence
The star of the evening, how could it be otherwise, is Christian Funk as Dr. Frank N. Furter in suspenders and a sexy corsage. He is also completely absorbed in his role musically. Christoph Stocker is his punky assistant Riff Raff, Jil Clesse as his female counterpart Magenta captivates with her stage presence. "Columbia" Sarah Kornfeld shines above all in the dance interludes. Rebecca Soumagnè, who transforms from the shy Janet to the wild sex goddess, is furious despite initial microphone problems.
And another audience favorite
At her side, Ben Connor is convincing as the stuffy Brad. Michael Konicek has what it takes to be an audience favorite as the artificial creature Rocky. Nik Raspotnik masters a triple role as Eddie, Dr. Scott and an extremely quick-witted narrator who constantly challenges the audience. The Phantoms (choreography: Thomas Huber) add the finishing touches to the performance, and not just visually.
The great atmosphere among performers and audience alike turned the premiere into a cult party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
