Frank N. Furter’s rocky horror in the castle moat

The star of the evening, how could it be otherwise, is Christian Funk as Dr. Frank N. Furter in suspenders and a sexy corsage. He is also completely absorbed in his role musically. Christoph Stocker is his punky assistant Riff Raff, Jil Clesse as his female counterpart Magenta captivates with her stage presence. "Columbia" Sarah Kornfeld shines above all in the dance interludes. Rebecca Soumagnè, who transforms from the shy Janet to the wild sex goddess, is furious despite initial microphone problems.