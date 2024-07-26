Boris Johnson in Salzburg: “Brexit saved lives”

In his view, Brexit was also "valuable" because it gave the UK the opportunity "to act differently to our European friends and partners during a crisis", namely with regard to Ukraine. After 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine for the first time, the European response was "controlled by France and Germany under the charade of the so-called Minsk process". The latter had dealt with Russia and Ukraine as if they were a couple having a nasty marital dispute, "with France and Germany as marriage therapists". But it was a "ruthless invasion of a sovereign European country", said Johnson.