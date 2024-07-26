No wedding after all!
Christopher Seiler: “I am single”
During the Ö3-Wanderung (to be heard on Sunday from 9.00 to 11.00 am on Ö3) with Tom Walek, Christopher Seiler admitted what his love life is like three years after his engagement to Anna Carina Buchegger.
His current situation: "I wouldn't say that I'm available, because I'm not a commodity. But I am single and just starting to accept myself," explained Seiler.
"It was never easy with me"
He admits that it was never easy with him: "It was never easy with me. I can justifiably say that today. Because I'm a free spirit and I've certainly shown consideration in the rarest of cases. But not because I was a malicious person, but simply because I didn't see it. Blinkers somehow." Despite these challenges, one thing remains clear for Seiler: "All of life is about love."
"Living too fast"
Christopher Seiler and Tom Walek hiked around Lake Fuschl together for "Walek Wandert". And without intervention or a press spokesperson. Seiler: "All the scandals we've already delivered would never have happened if we'd had press spokespeople. So we are very authentic."
On Hitradio Ö3, he also talks about his experiences with alcohol and about the quick success: "People often say that when you travel, your soul doesn't follow you so quickly. That was definitely the case back then. We were certainly overwhelmed by everything. We lived far too fast in truth."
He felt the problems and consequences of alcohol and drugs himself. That's why he knows today: "Everyone only has one life and should have their experiences - as long as they don't step on anyone else's toes. But if you fall for alcohol or drugs, for example, then you will step on someone else's toes, because there are always people who love you. And you're doing them an insane amount of harm. And you won't even realize it."
