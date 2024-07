Beer party makes it onto the ballot nationwide

The party, which was launched in 2015 as a satirical project by punk rock singer Wlazny, who became known as Marco Pogo, has a good chance of entering the National Council according to surveys. The party ran in the 2019 National Council elections - but only in Vienna, where it received just under 5,000 votes. Since 2020, the beer party has been represented in district councils in Vienna with eleven seats, but missed out on a place in the Vienna state parliament.