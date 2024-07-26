Gernot Kulis in Linz
When the callboy becomes an otter breeder
"Don't call him, he'll call you" is Gernot Kulis' motto. During his performance at the Rosengarten am Pöstlingberg in Linz, the voice impersonator known as Ö3-Callboy tricked several Upper Austrians by making phone calls. It was not only the amusing moments that his audience enjoyed.
Experiencing a call from the Ö3 callboy live and being able to play a trick on someone - this experience came true for visitors to Gernot Kulis' best-of program at the Rosengarten am Pöstlingberg in Linz. The voice imitator and comedian picked up the phone at the call of the audience and tested the reaction of the astonished callers, who he put to the test with unusual statements.
Well prepared
The lucky winner of the "Krone" competition was also feverish in the event tent above the rooftops of Linz when Kulis picked up two small pieces of paper, studied the information he had received in advance and then announced: "I'll try something now, maybe it'll work."
Moments later, a fisherman's wife, also the winner's mother-in-law, was on the line, to whom the Ö3 callboy introduced himself as Otto from a Bavarian otter association and told her that he had released two otters nearby and that more would follow in the next few weeks.
Called party: "Nobody can be that stupid"
Otters are martens adapted to water and feed mainly on fish. The excitement quickly grew. When he was threatened with the police, Kulis broke up and told the caller: "It was a joke." Her reaction? "That's what I thought. Nobody can be that stupid."
Away from the live calls, the 47-year-old also switched from parodies of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and soccer legend Hans Krankl to incidents from vacations and police checks to call recordings from the past, and also chatted from the sewing box. The time flew by.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
