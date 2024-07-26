When the callboy becomes an otter breeder

Experiencing a call from the Ö3 callboy live and being able to play a trick on someone - this experience came true for visitors to Gernot Kulis' best-of program at the Rosengarten am Pöstlingberg in Linz. The voice imitator and comedian picked up the phone at the call of the audience and tested the reaction of the astonished callers, who he put to the test with unusual statements.