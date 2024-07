Ski stars enjoyed the free fall at 200 km/h

The Styrian speed ladies love high speeds on their two boards. "But in Lake Louise, I'm the pilot myself at 150 km/h! Losing control here is not really my thing, I had a lot of respect," says Tamara Tippler. The ski mom was able to enjoy the tandem jump at the Union Fallschirmspringer Club Linz in Wels, which was on the program at the end of the second week of training for the ÖSV Speed Group East, but still screamed out loud. "My pulse was racing, but it was a really great experience! I think there are certain things you can take with you for the season: Overcoming, being able to let go," said the 33-year-old.