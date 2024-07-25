Strache in focus
WKStA discontinues investigations into ISP complex
The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) has discontinued its investigations into the case surrounding the FPÖ-affiliated "Institute for Security Policy" (ISP), as the "Krone" has learned. Specifically, the investigation concerned alleged "covert donations" from the gambling company Novomatic to the Freedom Party. Former FPÖ party leader Heinz-Christian Strache and the then ISP chairman Markus Tschank were among those under investigation.
The case was a consequence of the Ibiza video, in which Strache had openly talked about corruption fantasies while partying. The remarks led to several investigations by the WKStA; in the ISP complex, there was suspicion that gambling companies may have donated to political parties via politically affiliated associations. The focus was also on the sponsorship of 240,000 euros for an event organized by the Institute.
"Not enough for criminal relevance"
Both the then chairman of the now dissolved association Tschank and Novomatic have always denied the allegations. The WKStA, in its reasons for discontinuing the proceedings, which were also made available to the "Krone", assumes "with a high degree of probability" that the company would not have sponsored events "without its proximity to the governing FPÖ party". "However, this alone is not sufficient for the sponsorship services to be relevant under criminal law."
The case had a certain significance for the upcoming National Council elections in that one of those involved has a serious chance of winning a mandate. Tschank is in fifth place on the Vienna state list and is the top candidate in the Vienna South-West constituency. If things go well for the Freedom Party in the federal capital, this could be enough for a seat in the National Council, which he also held from 2017 to 2019.
