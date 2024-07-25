WKStA discontinues investigations into ISP complex

"Not enough for criminal relevance"

Both the then chairman of the now dissolved association Tschank and Novomatic have always denied the allegations. The WKStA, in its reasons for discontinuing the proceedings, which were also made available to the "Krone", assumes "with a high degree of probability" that the company would not have sponsored events "without its proximity to the governing FPÖ party". "However, this alone is not sufficient for the sponsorship services to be relevant under criminal law."