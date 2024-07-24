Vorteilswelt
"Federal government in default"

Wiederkehr wants to deport delinquent asylum seekers

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 18:58

Vienna's youth councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) has now commented on the debate about juvenile delinquency. It is a "new dimension in terms of intensity and, above all, the age of the offenders", said the councillor. However, the age of criminal responsibility (14 years, note) should not be lowered.

comment0 Kommentare

In Vienna, violent clashes between individual gangs have recently caused a stir. Again and again, perpetrators under the age of criminal responsibility are involved. There are perpetrators of violence "who believe that nothing can happen to them", said Wiederkehr. That is unacceptable. However, he thinks nothing of "putting twelve-year-olds in prison. This results in more criminal acts rather than fewer."

Zitat Icon

I don't believe in putting twelve-year-olds in prison. This results in more criminal acts than fewer.

Wiens Jugendstadtrat Christoph Wiederkehr

What the consequences should be
Instead, the NEOS politician is calling for the reintroduction of a youth court and mandatory restart programs for young people, including those under the age of criminal responsibility. "This should be outside of everyday life." In the programs, which are to be run by child and youth welfare services, those affected would have to receive educational support. For example, they should reflect on their behavior.

Wiederkehr regrets that there are currently hardly any measures in place to deal with minors. "We have seen an increase in juvenile crime in Vienna in recent weeks and months. This is a new dimension in terms of intensity and, above all, the age of the perpetrators."

Serious assaults against the police
According to the City Councillor for Education, Youth and Integration, delinquent asylum seekers and those entitled to subsidiary protection should also be deported quickly. The federal government is in default, for example despite serious assaults against the police. In general, 1,000 additional jobs are also needed, Vienna has recently been "starved" here.

The Ministry of the Interior and the federal government should draw up a corresponding action plan. After all, it is about the safety of the population, said Wiederkehr.

