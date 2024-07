Female moped rider lands on car roof in collision

As part of her L17 training, a 16-year-old from the district of Schärding was driving a car on Kallhamer Straße from Altschwendt towards Raab at around 5.15 p.m. on Tuesday. At the same time, an 18-year-old from the district of Schärding was driving her motorcycle in the opposite direction.



Flown to Ried

A head-on collision occurred in a bend in the Rödham district, whereby the female moped rider was thrown over the hood of the car and came to rest on the roof. After receiving emergency first aid, the 18-year-old was flown to Ried Hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity.