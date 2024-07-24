Dead man lay in house for weeks

Mail had been piling up in the letterbox of the rather "hidden" detached house in St. Martin im Mühlkreis for two weeks - so long that the letter carrier was worried about the pensioner, who lived alone. A neighbor, who had noticed that the blinds were always closed, finally raised the alarm. When the police officers entered the house, it quickly became clear why no one had come to collect the post: the 69-year-old had passed away some time ago.